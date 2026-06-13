Chandigarh 19.9°C after 21.7mm rain, chiliest June night since 2011
India
Chandigarh woke up to a real surprise on Friday: the temperature dropped to 19.9 Celsius, making it the chiliest June night since 2011.
This sudden cooldown came after heavy overnight rain (21.7mm), and was a big dip from Thursday's minimum of 26.3 Celsius.
IMD: Chandigarh may see light rain
For context, the city's all-time coldest June night was way back in 1976 at 15.2 Celsius.
The IMD says this isn't monsoon weather yet; more light rain could pop up over the weekend, with temps staying slightly below normal for now.