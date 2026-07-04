Chandigarh 2 story scrap warehouse collapses during renovation trapping people
India
A two-story scrap warehouse in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 2 collapsed Saturday during renovation work, trapping people inside and kicking off a major rescue effort.
Mayor Saurabh Joshi said that six to seven people were in the building at the time.
Rescuers free 4 locate 2 conscious
Four people have been rescued so far, but two are still stuck under debris.
Rescue teams, including NDRF, have located them and say they're conscious.
Crews are using heavy machinery and specialized tools to clear rubble as quickly as possible.
The area is sealed off while everyone waits for good news.