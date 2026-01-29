Chandigarh: 26 schools evacuated after bomb threat emails

The news sent parents rushing to pick up their kids, causing traffic jams that could've slowed down emergency teams. Some families only found out through social media as not all schools shared updates directly.

Police on the case; security tightened

Police have filed a case and their cyber cell is tracking down who sent the emails. Similar threats hit six Gurugram schools too.

Security at affected schools and around school premises in Chandigarh has been strengthened while investigations continue.