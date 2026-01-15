Next Article
Chandigarh Airport: 21 flights canceled as heavy fog takes over
India
Chandigarh Airport had a rough day on January 14, with thick fog forcing 21 flights to be canceled—12 arrivals and nine departures.
Visibility dropped below 500 meters, so flights from cities like Pune, Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai and more were grounded or called off.
Why does this matter?
If you were flying out of Chandigarh (or know someone who was), delays hit about 30 other flights too—some by over an hour. A few planes even had to turn around or land elsewhere.
Airlines are warning that similar foggy chaos could hit Amritsar, Jammu and Udaipur airports next, so travelers should check updates and plan for extra time at the airport.