Next Article
Jallikattu festival kicks off in Tamil Nadu with big crowds and tight security
India
Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu's iconic bull-taming festival, just began in Avaniyapuram, Madurai—marking the start of Pongal celebrations.
At Avaniyapuram, about 550 bull tamers will take on more than 1,100 bulls.
This event is the first of three major Jallikattu events held over three days, with Palamedu and Alanganallur coming up next.
Prizes up for grabs as safety takes center stage
State Minister P Moorthi officially opened the event alongside local officials.
To keep things safe for everyone, more than 2,200 police officers are on duty at the venue.
Bull tamers registered online this year and are competing for some pretty cool prizes—including a car and a tractor—for top performers.