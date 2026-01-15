Jallikattu festival kicks off in Tamil Nadu with big crowds and tight security India Jan 15, 2026

Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu's iconic bull-taming festival, just began in Avaniyapuram, Madurai—marking the start of Pongal celebrations.

At Avaniyapuram, about 550 bull tamers will take on more than 1,100 bulls.

This event is the first of three major Jallikattu events held over three days, with Palamedu and Alanganallur coming up next.