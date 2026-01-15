Next Article
UP: Police constable accused of killing daughter, injuring wife in Banda
In Banda, Uttar Pradesh, police constable Gaurav Kumar allegedly attacked his wife Shivani and three-year-old daughter Pari with an ax during a domestic fight on January 14, 2026.
The incident happened at their rented home around 9pm.
After the assault, Kumar reportedly locked the door from outside and ran away.
What's happening now
Both victims were rushed to the hospital, but sadly, Pari didn't survive. Shivani was referred to Kanpur for further treatment.
Police found Kumar's phone and belongings near the Yamuna River, but he's still missing as of January 15. Authorities are making efforts to trace him.