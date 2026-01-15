Five dead, several injured in Bhopal van-tractor collision India Jan 15, 2026

A serious crash in Bhopal on Wednesday (Jan 14) left five people dead and 10 others hurt after a van and a tractor trolley collided head-on in the Berasia area.

The tractor was carrying people returning from a holy bath in Narmadapuram on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, while the van was headed toward Narmadapuram.

Among those who lost their lives were Mukesh Ahirwar (40), Babri Bai (60), Deepak (14), Laxmi Bai (60), and Hari Bai (60)—with three victims from the same family.