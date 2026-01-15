Indigo, Air India issue travel advisory as Iran closes airspace

Indian airlines, including Air India , IndiGo , and SpiceJet , have issued travel advisories after Iran announced a closure of its airspace. The closure has disrupted global aviation, with Iran sitting on a key East-West route. The move comes amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington. Flights over the region are being rerouted to ensure passenger safety, which may lead to delays and cancellations for some airlines.

Air India response Air India cancels flights, offers rerouting Air India said, "Due to the emerging situation in Iran...and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays." The carrier has also canceled some flights where rerouting was not possible. It advised passengers to check their flight status on its website before heading to the airport.

IndiGo response IndiGo offers rebooking or refund options IndiGo has also been impacted by the airspace closure, with some international flights being affected. The airline is working to assess the situation and provide support to affected customers. "We regret the disruption it may have caused to your travel plans," IndiGo said. Passengers are also encouraged to explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund on their website.

Advertisement

SpiceJet response SpiceJet advises passengers to check flight status SpiceJet has advised its passengers to check their flight status on its website. The airline said, "Due to airspace closure in Iran, some of our flights may be affected." Passengers can also contact the airline's 24/7 Reservation Helpline numbers for assistance.

Advertisement