Chandigarh ASI Ashish Pratap Singh suspended over alleged card misuse
India
A Chandigarh Police ASI, Ashish Pratap Singh, has been suspended after two fraud suspects accused him of using their bank cards for his own expenses, like car servicing, while they were in custody.
One suspect, Shantanu, also claimed Singh pressured him to sign a blank check that later bounced.
The case involves Sky High Immigration, the company run by the two suspects.
Vigilance probing Singh amid CBI arrests
Chandigarh Police's vigilance team is now investigating the claims against Singh.
This comes as more misconduct cases surface: just days ago, two other officers were arrested in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) corruption probe, and others were accused of helping a major bank fraud suspect plan his escape from a city hotel.