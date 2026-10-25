Chandigarh Bengaluru Shimla Srinagar Jammu Agartala banks closed October 26
India
Heads up: On October 26, banks in Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Shimla, Srinagar, Jammu, and Agartala will be closed for local holidays like Laxmi Puja, Accession Day, and Valmiki Jayanti.
These closures follow the Reserve Bank of India's annual calendar that respects regional traditions.
Online banking NEFT RTGS ATMs operational
Even if your local branch is shut, you can still use online banking and ATMs as usual. NEFT/RTGS transfers and card services will work too.
Quick heads-up: more bank holidays are coming soon (Karva Chauth in Shimla on October 29 and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary in Ahmedabad on October 31).