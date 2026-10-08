Chandigarh bike taxi drivers protest at Piccadilly Chowk seeking clarity
Chandigarh's bike taxi drivers hit Piccadilly Chowk on Wednesday, calling for a proper transport policy that lets regular bikes be used as taxis.
Organized by local unions, the protest highlighted how unclear rules are making it tough for thousands to earn a living.
They are hoping the new Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025 will finally sort things out.
Sahil Kumar vows weekly protests
Union President Sahil Kumar says drivers will keep protesting every Wednesday until a permanent policy was introduced.
The demonstrations have stayed peaceful and did not block traffic, with police lending support.
Union representatives also handed over their proposals to city officials and reached out to Punjab's transport department, stressing they are open to talks but might take legal action if needed.
Their main message: fair rules mean better jobs and affordable rides for everyone.