Chandigarh: Bomb threat emails sent to 3 prominent buildings
India
On Thursday, bomb threat emails hit the Punjab Mini Secretariat, Punjab and Haryana High Court, and Sector 1 Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, even mentioning exact times for supposed blasts.
Police, fire crews, bomb squads and sniffer dogs rushed in for thorough checks across all sites.
Security has been tightened around these places
Thankfully, nothing dangerous turned up after hours of searching. Security has still been stepped up around these high-profile spots—especially since this is the second hoax at the Punjab Secretariat in two months.
Similar fake threats have popped up lately at other places in Chandigarh and nearby cities.
Police cyber teams are now digging into where these emails came from and who's behind them.