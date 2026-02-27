Chandigarh: Bomb threats to 2 schools, Punjab Secretariat in email
On Friday, two private schools in Chandigarh got bomb threat emails claiming the city belonged to Khalistan and referencing justice for Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
The messages warned of explosions at 1:11pm in the schools and at 3:11pm in the Punjab Secretariat, signed off by "Khalistan National Army."
The threats led to quick evacuations and a big security response, but nothing dangerous was found.
Similar hoax threats hit around 26 Chandigarh schools
Police teams—including bomb squads and dog units—searched both campuses thoroughly but found no explosives or suspicious items.
This isn't the first time; similar hoax threats hit around 26 Chandigarh schools in January, and a separate scare affected more than two dozen schools in January, with reports in nearby cities too.
Cyber cells are now tracing digital clues, while police urge everyone to stay calm as investigations continue.