Chandigarh: Bomb threats to 2 schools, Punjab Secretariat in email India Feb 27, 2026

On Friday, two private schools in Chandigarh got bomb threat emails claiming the city belonged to Khalistan and referencing justice for Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The messages warned of explosions at 1:11pm in the schools and at 3:11pm in the Punjab Secretariat, signed off by "Khalistan National Army."

The threats led to quick evacuations and a big security response, but nothing dangerous was found.