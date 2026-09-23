Chandigarh businessman Sanjeev Babuta charged with culpable homicide after protests

The crash took place around 8pm near the Sector 3/4/9/10 roundabout, with Babuta's car reportedly on the wrong side of the road.

The impact threw Ankit onto the windshield and injured two women on another scooter.

Witnesses said Ankit was trapped under the car before it finally stopped at an electricity pole.

If convicted, Babuta could face 5 to 10 years in prison and a fine under current law.