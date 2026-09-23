Chandigarh businessman Sanjeev Babuta charged with culpable homicide after protests
India
A tragic accident in Chandigarh has led to businessman Sanjeev Babuta being charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
On March 10, 2025, a Porsche collided with 23-year-old Ankit's scooter, resulting in Ankit's death.
The upgraded charge came after people protested and called for justice.
Victim Ankit thrown onto windshield
The crash took place around 8pm near the Sector 3/4/9/10 roundabout, with Babuta's car reportedly on the wrong side of the road.
The impact threw Ankit onto the windshield and injured two women on another scooter.
Witnesses said Ankit was trapped under the car before it finally stopped at an electricity pole.
If convicted, Babuta could face 5 to 10 years in prison and a fine under current law.