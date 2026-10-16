Chandigarh commission awards ₹20,000 to 72-year-old over Chittorgarh retiring room

A 72-year-old man was awarded ₹20,000 by the Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission against the respondents, IRCTC and the Railways, after booking a retiring room at Chittorgarh station and finding an Indian-style toilet instead of the Western one he expected.

He returned the keys without using the room and complained, saying he didn't get what was promised.

The consumer commission agreed, bumping up his compensation from just ₹3,000 to a much fairer amount.