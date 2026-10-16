Chandigarh commission awards ₹20,000 to 72-year-old over Chittorgarh retiring room
A 72-year-old man was awarded ₹20,000 by the Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission against the respondents, IRCTC and the Railways, after booking a retiring room at Chittorgarh station and finding an Indian-style toilet instead of the Western one he expected.
He returned the keys without using the room and complained, saying he didn't get what was promised.
The consumer commission agreed, bumping up his compensation from just ₹3,000 to a much fairer amount.
Commission orders refund with 9% interest
The commission told the respondents (IRCTC and the Railways) to refund his booking amount with 9% simple interest from the date of payment and noted that compensation in consumer proceedings is not limited to reimbursement of actual financial loss.
Even though IRCTC tried to dodge responsibility, the ruling is a win for anyone who's ever felt shortchanged by misleading ads or bad service.