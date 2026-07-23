Chandigarh commission orders Air India, Air Canada to pay ₹100,000

Attri's case highlights how airlines are expected to honor confirmed meal requests and deliver luggage on time.

The airlines tried to explain (Air Canada claimed no record of the vegan meal request, while Air India blamed operational issues for the baggage delay), but the commission didn't accept these reasons.

Both airlines must pay ₹45,000 each as compensation plus ₹10,000 in litigation costs.

This decision sets a clear example that passengers' comfort and choices matter, and service lapses can cost airlines more than just bad reviews.