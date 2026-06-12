Chandigarh commission orders Jio pay over ₹19,000 for wrong service
Reliance Jio has been told by the Chandigarh Consumer Commission to pay back over ₹19,000, including a refund, interest, and compensation, to a customer who was given a wireless broadband connection instead of the optical fiber service he was promised.
The case started when Sushil Kumar Aggarwal realized his new internet setup wasn't what he signed up for and couldn't get his money back after repeated requests.
Commission cited written refund promise
Aggarwal ran out of data within weeks and asked Jio for a disconnection and refund, but got no help.
Jio argued that he knowingly chose its AirFiber plan with a 1,000GB limit, but the commission pointed out that Jio had actually promised him a refund in writing, and then didn't follow through.
In the end, the commission sided with Aggarwal, calling out Jio's unfair practices and making them pay up.