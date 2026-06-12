Chandigarh commission orders Jio pay over ₹19,000 for wrong service

Commission cited written refund promise

Aggarwal ran out of data within weeks and asked Jio for a disconnection and refund, but got no help.

Jio argued that he knowingly chose its AirFiber plan with a 1,000GB limit, but the commission pointed out that Jio had actually promised him a refund in writing, and then didn't follow through.

In the end, the commission sided with Aggarwal, calling out Jio's unfair practices and making them pay up.