Chandigarh court grants divorce over wife's defamatory letters and accusations
India
A Chandigarh court has granted divorce to a Sector 44 resident, saying his wife's repeated false accusations and defamatory letters to relatives and authorities amounted to mental cruelty.
The husband's counsel said these actions seriously damaged his reputation and caused embarrassment, hurt, persistent trauma, and humiliation.
Private school teacher admitted writing letter
The wife, who works as a private school teacher, first denied but then admitted writing the letter during cross-examination.
Her complaints to police went nowhere, with no FIR filed.
The court pointed out that spreading unproven allegations can cause real harm (citing Supreme Court guidance) and said the marriage was beyond repair due to the embarrassment and distress caused.