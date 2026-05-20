Chandigarh designates nearly 200 spots for feeding stray dogs

Chandigarh inspectors enforce ₹13,000 fines

Sanitary inspectors will be out making sure everyone follows the rules, with fines up to ₹13,000 for breaking them.

Each sector has a few feeding spots, all placed away from busy areas and parks.

Early signs look positive: severe dog-bite cases dropped from 1,764 in March to 1,288 in April.

A dog lover and a ward councilor are backing the move as a practical way to help both people and strays get along better.