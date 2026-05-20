Chandigarh designates nearly 200 spots for feeding stray dogs
Chandigarh just rolled out fixed timings and spots for feeding stray dogs, hoping to keep things safer and more organized.
Now, you can only feed strays at nearly 200 designated locations during quieter hours: 7-9am and 7-9pm (or 8-10am in winter).
The idea is to cut down on dog bite incidents and avoid conflicts between people and animals.
Chandigarh inspectors enforce ₹13,000 fines
Sanitary inspectors will be out making sure everyone follows the rules, with fines up to ₹13,000 for breaking them.
Each sector has a few feeding spots, all placed away from busy areas and parks.
Early signs look positive: severe dog-bite cases dropped from 1,764 in March to 1,288 in April.
A dog lover and a ward councilor are backing the move as a practical way to help both people and strays get along better.