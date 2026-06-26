Chandigarh gang violence rises, IG Pushpendra Kumar cites overseas links India Jun 26, 2026

Chandigarh, usually known for its calm vibe, is now dealing with a spike in gang violence: think extortion and targeted attacks.

Recent murders in sectors nine, 11, and 26, plus a shooting in Panchkula, have left people worried.

According to Union Territory Inspector General Pushpendra Kumar, these gangs are being run from abroad and are recruiting youngsters from nearby states, then using encrypted apps to monitor and direct them.