Chandigarh gang violence rises, IG Pushpendra Kumar cites overseas links
Chandigarh, usually known for its calm vibe, is now dealing with a spike in gang violence: think extortion and targeted attacks.
Recent murders in sectors nine, 11, and 26, plus a shooting in Panchkula, have left people worried.
According to Union Territory Inspector General Pushpendra Kumar, these gangs are being run from abroad and are recruiting youngsters from nearby states, then using encrypted apps to monitor and direct them.
Chandigarh police seize imported guns
Kuldeep Singh, the chairperson of the center for police administration, points to post-COVID-19 unemployment and drug abuse making young people easy targets for gangs.
The police just busted a weapons racket tied to these groups and seized imported guns.
To keep things safer, the Chandigarh police are planning more checkpoints and CCTV cameras across the city.