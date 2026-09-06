Chandigarh gets 15.2mm rain as showers taper next week
India
Chandigarh got 15.2mm of rain on Saturday, but don't expect much more (IMD says showers will taper off next week).
The city's only seen 45mm so far this September. IMD predicts rainfall will stay below average for the rest of the month.
El Nino may end monsoon early
Thanks to El Nino, the monsoon could pack up sooner than usual this year.
IMD's Chandigarh director Surender Paul points out that last year's retreat was already record-early, and this season is running 14.4% below normal rainfall.
If the rains end early, get ready for warmer days and worse air quality in Chandigarh as we head into post-monsoon season.