Chandigarh government school: 24 women allege harassment, no action taken

Women staff warn of criminal proceedings

24 women staff members have asked the school's internal complaints committee for help under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act but have not seen any progress so far.

Instead, the education department set up another panel to investigate, leaving staff confused about why their existing committee was not trusted.

With no clear updates from officials and no protective steps in place, many teachers are feeling anxious, warning they may pursue criminal proceedings if no action is taken.