Chandigarh hits 37.7 Celsius as IMD's Surender Paul cites humidity

Chandigarh monsoon 50.8mm, uneven showers

A quick evening shower in the city's north brought some much-needed relief, though southern areas barely saw any rain.

Despite this break, Chandigarh is still way behind on monsoon rainfall, just 50.8mm so far, which is 70.9% below normal.

The IMD says patchy clouds are causing uneven rain, but heads up: a western disturbance could bring heavy showers on July 6 and 7.

Until then, expect daytime temps to stick around 35 to 38 Celsius and nights at about 26 to 27 Celsius.