Chandigarh hits 37.7 Celsius as IMD's Surender Paul cites humidity
Chandigarh's Friday got seriously hot, with temperatures jumping to 37.7 Celsius, higher than last July's record and well above the usual for this time of year.
IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul explained it was thanks to extra sunny skies and high humidity (78%), making the heat feel even more intense.
Chandigarh monsoon 50.8mm, uneven showers
A quick evening shower in the city's north brought some much-needed relief, though southern areas barely saw any rain.
Despite this break, Chandigarh is still way behind on monsoon rainfall, just 50.8mm so far, which is 70.9% below normal.
The IMD says patchy clouds are causing uneven rain, but heads up: a western disturbance could bring heavy showers on July 6 and 7.
Until then, expect daytime temps to stick around 35 to 38 Celsius and nights at about 26 to 27 Celsius.