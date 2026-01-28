Chandigarh just had its rainiest January day in 4 years
India
Chandigarh got soaked on Tuesday with 40mm of rain—the most the city's seen in a January day since 2022.
Thanks to a strong Western Disturbance, it turned out to be the wettest day of this winter, breaking recent records.
Why should you care?
The downpour brought thick fog, gusty winds, and dropped daytime temps to 15.5°C—so if you felt extra chilly or struggled with low visibility, that's why.
More rain and thunderstorms are on the way this week (plus possible hail and colder nights), so keep your jackets handy and plan for some moody weather until at least January 31.