Chandigarh: Man high on drugs kills 3 people in accident
India
A tragic crash on February 15 in Chandigarh left three people dead after a car slammed into an e-rickshaw and a cyclist on the Sector 5-8 road.
The driver, Rahul (28), admitted to having bhang during Shivratri celebrations at Jayanti Devi temple before getting behind the wheel.
Police say driver was under influence of narcotic substance
The victims—Sushila (35), Raju (40), and Mamta (50)—were rushed to hospitals but sadly didn't make it.
Police say reckless driving under the influence was likely to blame, and they're now piecing together exactly what happened as they move forward with their investigation.