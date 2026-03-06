Chandigarh: Man killed over Holi scuffle
India
A 21-year-old named Ankit Sahni lost his life in Makhan Majra's Kabadi Market around 2pm on Wednesday after being attacked during Holi.
He and his father, Bhagwan, were accused by a group accusing them of supporting the group that had torn their clothes during the scuffle and were assaulted with knives and sticks.
Despite their denial, the attack turned deadly—Ankit passed away at GMCH hospital while his father was also injured.
Police are on the lookout for the suspects
Police have launched a manhunt for four suspects: Arvind, Karan, Bachan, and Bobby.
The violence escalated when the group returned with more people and weapons, but locals stepped in by throwing stones to break up the assault.
The attackers fled the scene as a result.