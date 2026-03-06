Chandigarh: Man killed over Holi scuffle India Mar 06, 2026

A 21-year-old named Ankit Sahni lost his life in Makhan Majra's Kabadi Market around 2pm on Wednesday after being attacked during Holi.

He and his father, Bhagwan, were accused by a group accusing them of supporting the group that had torn their clothes during the scuffle and were assaulted with knives and sticks.

Despite their denial, the attack turned deadly—Ankit passed away at GMCH hospital while his father was also injured.