Chandigarh may hit 44°C as IMD forecasts Thursday rain
Chandigarh just can't catch a break from the heat: temperatures shot past 40 degrees Celsius this weekend and could climb to a scorching 44 degrees Celsius soon, according to the IMD.
Relief is on the horizon though, with some rain expected from Thursday thanks to an incoming western disturbance.
Weekend 41°C highs and improved AQI
After peaking at over 44 degrees Celsius earlier in the week, Chandigarh's highs settled around 41 degrees Celsius over the weekend, still about a degree hotter than usual.
Nights stayed warm too, with lows hovering between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius.
On a brighter note, air quality actually got better: after Friday's dust storm pushed AQI above 100 (moderate), it dropped to a much healthier 74 (satisfactory) by Sunday.
Expect similar temperatures for the next few days before that possible rainy cooldown.