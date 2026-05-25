Chandigarh may hit 44°C as IMD forecasts Thursday rain

Weekend 41°C highs and improved AQI

After peaking at over 44 degrees Celsius earlier in the week, Chandigarh's highs settled around 41 degrees Celsius over the weekend, still about a degree hotter than usual.

Nights stayed warm too, with lows hovering between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius.

On a brighter note, air quality actually got better: after Friday's dust storm pushed AQI above 100 (moderate), it dropped to a much healthier 74 (satisfactory) by Sunday.

Expect similar temperatures for the next few days before that possible rainy cooldown.