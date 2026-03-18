Chandigarh: Ministerial staff driver dies from gunshot wound at home
India
A 44-year-old driver working with Haryana's ministerial staff died Tuesday night after allegedly sustaining a gunshot wound at his home in Sector 23.
He was rushed to a hospital but did not make it.
An autopsy is set for today to find out exactly what happened.
Investigators are looking into the possibility of an accidental shooting
Investigators are considering whether the shooting was accidental, since the driver owned a licensed pistol.
They are waiting to hear from his wife, whose statement could be key.
An official inquest is underway as police try to piece together how this tragedy occurred.