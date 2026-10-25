Chandigarh police arrest brothers accused of killing 17-year-old after shootout

Chandigarh Police caught brothers Manmehar Preet Singh and Arsh Meharpreet Singh after a tense shootout in Sector 50 forest. The two are accused of killing a 17-year-old boy on October 22.

During the recovery operation after the arrest, Manmehar allegedly fired at the police party, with a bullet hitting an assistant sub-inspector's (ASI) bulletproof vest.

Manmehar was shot in the thigh while in police custody during the recovery operation.