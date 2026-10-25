Chandigarh police arrest brothers accused of killing 17-year-old after shootout
Chandigarh Police caught brothers Manmehar Preet Singh and Arsh Meharpreet Singh after a tense shootout in Sector 50 forest. The two are accused of killing a 17-year-old boy on October 22.
During the recovery operation after the arrest, Manmehar allegedly fired at the police party, with a bullet hitting an assistant sub-inspector's (ASI) bulletproof vest.
Manmehar was shot in the thigh while in police custody during the recovery operation.
Police recover weapons, gang links alleged
After questioning, police recovered hidden pistols, cartridges, and the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.
The brothers, sons of a Punjab Police official posted in the intelligence wing, are in touch with the Lucky Patial gang, which has been tied to other shootings.
Investigators say this murder stemmed from a rivalry with another teenager, and that the brothers had plans to extort local businessmen.