Chandigarh: Property dealer shot dead outside gym in posh locality
A 31-year-old property dealer, Charanpreet Singh, was shot dead on Wednesday in Chandigarh's Sector nine, right outside his gym.
Two assailants on a motorcycle fired multiple shots at him as he got into his car, even though the area is considered one of the city's safest zones, close to key government offices.
Investigators believe it could be a targeted killing
Singh died from blood loss while being taken to the hospital. Investigators found several empty cartridges at the scene and believe this could be a targeted killing, possibly linked to earlier threats Singh received.
Police are now focusing on property disputes and real estate rivalries as possible motives.
This incident follows another recent shooting in a supposedly secure part of Chandigarh, raising fresh concerns about safety in the city.