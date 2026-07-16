Chandigarh readies neuroscience center and ₹5,278cr roads for Narendra Modi

Chandigarh is getting a major makeover ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit on July 17, 2026.

He'll be launching some big projects: think a new advanced neuroscience center and mother-child center at PGIMER, a fresh auditorium at Panjab University's South Campus, plus ₹5,278 crore worth of new roads for the tricity area.

To make sure everything runs smoothly, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav led a preparatory meeting with city officials.