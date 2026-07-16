Chandigarh readies neuroscience center and ₹5,278cr roads for Narendra Modi
Chandigarh is getting a major makeover ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit on July 17, 2026.
He'll be launching some big projects: think a new advanced neuroscience center and mother-child center at PGIMER, a fresh auditorium at Panjab University's South Campus, plus ₹5,278 crore worth of new roads for the tricity area.
To make sure everything runs smoothly, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav led a preparatory meeting with city officials.
Chandigarh security checks and dry run
The focus was on keeping things safe and organized: security checks, smart traffic routes, and enough water stations and toilets for everyone.
With monsoon rains expected, teams got extra instructions to prevent waterlogging and keep walkways safe.
Officials have been assigned specific roles for crowd management and logistics, and there's even a full dry run happening on July 16 to iron out any last-minute issues.