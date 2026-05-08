Chandigarh records India's highest rape rate, 16.6 per lakh
India
Chandigarh has recorded the highest rape crime rate in India in the 2024 NCRB report.
With 96 cases and a population of about 12.5 lakh, the city's rate stands at 16.6 per lakh, higher than both Goa and Rajasthan.
Most Chandigarh cases under IPC
Even though Chandigarh had fewer total cases than bigger states, its smaller population pushed its rate up.
Most cases (73) were filed under the Indian Penal Code, while 23 came under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law.
The data also show that young women are most affected: 35 victims were aged 18 to 30, and another 30 were girls between 12 and 16 years old.