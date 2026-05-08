Chandigarh records India's highest rape rate, 16.6 per lakh

Most Chandigarh cases under IPC

Even though Chandigarh had fewer total cases than bigger states, its smaller population pushed its rate up.

Most cases (73) were filed under the Indian Penal Code, while 23 came under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law.

The data also show that young women are most affected: 35 victims were aged 18 to 30, and another 30 were girls between 12 and 16 years old.