Chandigarh records season's highest March temp; climate change to blame
India
Chandigarh just clocked the season's highest so far for March, with temperatures soaring to 33.1°C—eight degrees above the usual for early March.
Even nighttime wasn't much cooler, staying four degrees higher than normal at 16.9°C.
IMD predicts no respite until March 8
This heatwave isn't just a fluke—the IMD says temps will stick around 33°C until at least March 8.
With barely any rain since February and no Western Disturbance likely to bring rain, experts like IMD's Surender Paul point to climate change as a big reason behind these early extremes.