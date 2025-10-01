Chandigarh records wettest September since 2018
Chandigarh saw its wettest September since 2018, clocking in 252.1mm of rain—almost double the usual for this month, says the IMD.
The heavy showers were thanks to an active monsoon and a couple of western disturbances rolling through.
The weather twist
This unusual spike in rain not only marked the wettest September since 2018 but also cooled things down: September's average minimum temperature dropped to its lowest since 2018, while maximums hit a low not seen since 2022.
With chances of rain later in October, locals might want to keep umbrellas handy—and stay ready for more weather twists ahead.
Monsoon mayhem in numbers
September 1 was a total downpour with 76.5mm of rain—the season's biggest single-day splash.
Overall, Chandigarh's monsoon tally reached 1071.2mm (27% above normal), with temps swinging from a cool 21.6°C up to a hot 37°C and humidity peaking at 88%.