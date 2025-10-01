IMD predicts more rain in Mumbai; lakes nearly full
Heads up, Mumbai—light to moderate rain is sticking around until October 6, according to the IMD.
This follows a super rainy September, with almost 60% more rain than usual thanks to a Bay of Bengal weather system. The good news? City lakes are nearly full.
The not-so-great part: waterlogging and traffic jams have been a headache, showing some gaps in how the city handles heavy rains.
Last month's rainfall and lake levels
Colaba and Santacruz both saw major downpours last month, topping their usual rainfall by over half.
All seven of Mumbai's main lakes are now holding about 98% of the city's annual water needs—just a bit less than last year.
If these showers keep coming into October, water reserves could get another boost, but be ready for more soggy commutes until monsoon finally says goodbye.