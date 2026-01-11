Next Article
Chandigarh shivers through coldest night of the season at 4°C
India
Chandigarh just had its coldest night this winter, with temperatures dropping to a brisk 4°C—officially hitting "cold wave" status, says the IMD.
Clear skies and no fog meant there was nothing to trap the warmth, so things got extra chilly.
What's next: More cold nights, but sunny days
The IMD expects these chilly nights to stick around for now, though afternoons should stay sunny with highs near 18°C.
Visibility improved on Saturday morning, and for anyone wondering about pollution—air quality was moderate at 192.
So bundle up for those evenings, but you can leave your sunglasses handy for daytime!