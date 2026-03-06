Chandigarh: State-level hockey player, 21, killed in family property dispute
India
A heartbreaking incident in Chandigarh saw 21-year-old Tanya, a promising state-level hockey player, lose her life after being stabbed during a family property dispute on Thursday.
She was rushed to the hospital but couldn't be saved.
Police have registered a case and are searching for those involved.
Police are on the lookout for the suspects
The fight broke out between Tanya's father and his sister's family over who owned their shared home.
Things escalated when Krishna, Tanya's cousin, allegedly attacked her with help from others before they all fled the scene.
Tanya's father shared that she was set to leave for a state-level tournament the very next day.
Police are still investigating and working to catch the suspects.