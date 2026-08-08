Chandigarh to acquire 1,750 acres, farmers demand land pooling

Chandigarh is set to expand with plans to acquire 1,750 acres on the city's edge for new housing, institutions, and commercial spaces.

The ₹14,000 crore project is likely to undertake the acquisition in phases under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

835 acres has been proposed to be retained as green area out of the 2,585 acres of un-acquired land, while 555 acres of the 1,750 acres to be acquired has been earmarked for institutional development and another 480 acres for residential and commercial use.

But farmers from 22 nearby villages are demanding a fair land pooling policy since old rules have made planning tricky.