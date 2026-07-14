Chandipura outbreak in Gujarat kills 3 children, 32 suspected cases
Gujarat is dealing with a Chandipura virus outbreak that has hit children hard: three children have died, and four are on ventilators.
The virus, carried by sandflies and causing acute encephalitis syndrome (AES), has led to 32 suspected cases since July 1, with seven confirmed in children under 10.
Gujarat boosts sanitation and hospital readiness
Health teams are moving quickly, spraying and sanitizing over 60 locations to stop the spread.
Doctors have been given clear instructions to send suspected cases straight to hospitals with oxygen and ventilator support.
Also, the Indian Medical Association launched a special awareness campaign for parents, urging them to keep things clean and watch for symptoms, while child specialists are running broader awareness efforts.
Medicine stocks have also been boosted across the state.