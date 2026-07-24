Chandipura virus kills 12 children in Gujarat, 18 tested positive
The Chandipura virus has sadly taken the lives of 12 children in Gujarat between June 30 and July 22, including three children from Rajasthan who were treated there.
Out of 89 suspected cases, 18 tested positive.
Chandipura affects children, no vaccine
This virus mainly affects children and spreads through sand flies that love damp places, especially during the rainy season.
It causes high fever, headaches, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, and sometimes unconsciousness.
There's no specific medicine or vaccine yet, so spotting symptoms early is super important.
Chandipura prevention: seal cracks, use nets
Health officials recommend sealing wall cracks, keeping homes dry, using insecticide-treated nets at night, and not sleeping outdoors to avoid sand fly bites.
If a child shows signs like fever along with seizures or altered consciousness, parents should get medical help right away.