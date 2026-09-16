Chandrababu Naidu announces TTD Aadhaar ₹2L ex gratia for pilgrims
India
Heading to Tirumala? There's some good news: TTD has decided to provide an insurance scheme that gives ₹200,000 in ex-gratia to pilgrims who pass away while visiting.
Announced by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the scheme is Aadhaar-based and provided online, meant to give a little peace of mind during your trip.
Tirumala gets busses, museum, healthcare upgrades
That's not all: Tirumala is getting a boost with new electric busses (thanks to Reliance Foundation and Bharat Biotech), a revamped SV Museum, and better hospital connections.
Plus, doctors are being encouraged to volunteer as Srivari Sevaks, so medical help will be more accessible for everyone visiting.