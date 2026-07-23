Chandrababu Naidu launches Andhra Pradesh land records blockchain pilot
India
Andhra Pradesh is testing out a new way to keep land records super secure, using blockchain tech.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu just launched the Mee Bhoomi - Blockchain pilot, which gives every piece of land its own digital ID so records can't be tampered with.
The plan is to roll this out across the whole state in November 2026.
Pilot covers 89 villages, 1.37L parcels
Right now, the project covers 89 villages and over 1.37 lakh land parcels, aiming to cut down on disputes and fake registrations by putting everything on one secure platform.
Officials say this could make buying or selling land way less stressful and more transparent for everyone.
Naidu said the project will help resolve disputes and reduce fraud.