Chandrababu Naidu puts Andhra Pradesh on high cyclone alert
Andhra Pradesh is bracing for a possible cyclone, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu putting the state on high alert.
A depression over the Bay of Bengal could turn into a cyclone by November 1, bringing heavy rain to south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema from November 2-4.
Naidu wants monitoring every six hours using satellite imagery and Doppler radars to keep everyone safe.
Andhra Pradesh mobilizes workers, announces compensation
After Cyclone Arnab, the state is moving quickly to restore power and fix damage: 7,000 workers and 400 machines are already in action.
Naidu has also announced compensation for affected farmers: ₹54,000 per hectare for coconut plantations, and officials are taking steps to pay compensation of ₹35,000 per hectare for banana crop losses across 15,000 hectares.
He's pushing for better communication services and crop insurance so farmers can bounce back faster after future storms.