Chandrababu Naidu says Andhra will probe Kuppam for gold
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to search for gold in Kuppam, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu sharing that geological indications suggest the presence of gold deposits underground.
The plan is to use modern tech, like what's used at the Jonnagiri Gold Project, to see just how much gold is there.
This move is part of Naidu's bigger vision to turn Kuppam into Swarna Kuppam, a buzzing hub for industry and jobs.
Heritage granite cluster planned in Kuppam
The government isn't stopping at gold. Kuppam's famous blue granite, which is popular internationally, will get a boost too: a Heritage Granite Cluster is in the works to help with exports and add value locally.
All these steps aim to attract new businesses, create more jobs for locals (so fewer young people need to leave for work), and make sure growth benefits everyone in the area.