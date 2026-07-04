Chandrababu Naidu says Andhra will probe Kuppam for gold India Jul 04, 2026

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to search for gold in Kuppam, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu sharing that geological indications suggest the presence of gold deposits underground.

The plan is to use modern tech, like what's used at the Jonnagiri Gold Project, to see just how much gold is there.

This move is part of Naidu's bigger vision to turn Kuppam into Swarna Kuppam, a buzzing hub for industry and jobs.