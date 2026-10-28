Chandrababu Naidu teleconferenced with around 32,000 personnel on cyclone relief
After Cyclone Arnab hit Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a teleconference with around 32,000 personnel to review the situation and push for faster relief work.
He thanked teams working nonstop to help people get back on their feet and urged officials to continue their efforts with the same commitment until the cyclone's impact subsides and normal conditions are restored, helping minimize public inconvenience.
Chandrababu Naidu prioritizes road clearing
Naidu's main focus right now is clearing fallen trees and reopening highways so life can get moving again.
He is making sure shelters have food and water, and wants local issues sorted quickly using the Mana Mitra system.
Disaster response teams are also ready if things get worse, with special attention on protecting farms and infrastructure from more damage.