Chandrababu Naidu unveils Agni Kalash at PanIIT Andhra Pradesh Summit
India just introduced Agni Kalash, a next-generation combat drone, at the PanIIT Andhra Pradesh Summit.
Unveiled by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and developed by DronAgni Combat Drones Pvt Ltd, a group company of AKSI Aerospace, this unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV, is built for precision strikes and highlights how far India's defense tech has come.
Autonomous GPS independent and swarm capable
Agni Kalash can fly up to 300km at speeds of 350km per hour, and it doesn't rely on GPS. Its autonomous navigation keeps it going even if signals are jammed.
The drone's modular design means it can be tweaked for different missions, while its stealthy build makes it hard to spot.
Plus, its swarm capability lets multiple drones team up for complex tasks, making it a serious upgrade in modern warfare tools.