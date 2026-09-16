Chandrapal Bhati, 24, arrested for allegedly strangling wife in Delhi
India
A 24-year-old man, Chandrapal Bhati, has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife during a fight at their Baljeet Nagar home in Delhi on September 14.
Their 10-year-old daughter reportedly saw him check if her mother was breathing before he left.
Sadly, the woman was found unresponsive and declared dead at Lok Nayak Hospital.
Forensics find neck marks, Bhati admits
Police moved quickly after the daughter's statement, and forensic evidence pointed to foul play.
There were nail-like marks on the left side of her neck, suggesting strangulation.
During questioning, Bhati admitted to the crime, saying it happened after an argument about their troubled marriage.
He did not have any prior criminal record, and police are still looking into what led up to this tragic event.