Change of guard at Rashtrapati Bhavan shifts to new timing
The legendary Change of Guard at Rashtrapati Bhavan is shifting to a new time—now happening from 8:00am to 9:00am every Saturday.
This centuries-old tradition features the President's Bodyguard (the Indian Army's seniormost regiment) and brings a slice of military history right into the heart of Delhi.
How to catch the ceremony live
The ceremony packs a lot into 30-50 minutes: think marching bands, horses, Gorkha Rifles joining in, salutes, and even musical performances.
If you want to catch it live, just register online (₹50 per person), bring your photo ID, and enter through Gate No. 2 or Gate No. 1.
Forecourt revamped for better accessibility
Good news if you're planning a visit—the forecourt at Rashtrapati Bhavan has been revamped for better accessibility and looks even more impressive now.
So whether you're into history or just want some Insta-worthy moments, this tradition is easier than ever to experience up close.