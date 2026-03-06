Change of guard at Rashtrapati Bhavan shifts to new timing

The ceremony packs a lot into 30-50 minutes: think marching bands, horses, Gorkha Rifles joining in, salutes, and even musical performances. If you want to catch it live, just register online (₹50 per person), bring your photo ID, and enter through Gate No. 2 or Gate No. 1.

Forecourt revamped for better accessibility

Good news if you're planning a visit—the forecourt at Rashtrapati Bhavan has been revamped for better accessibility and looks even more impressive now.

So whether you're into history or just want some Insta-worthy moments, this tradition is easier than ever to experience up close.