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Ujjain: Several injured in stampede-like situation at Mahakaleshwar Temple
The chaos erupted after a rumor of electric current in barricades spread among the crowd

Ujjain: Several injured in stampede-like situation at Mahakaleshwar Temple

By Snehil Singh
Aug 17, 2026
01:18 pm
What's the story

A stampede-like situation broke out at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday, injuring several devotees. The chaos erupted near Harsiddhi Temple Square as a rumor of electric current in barricades spread among the crowd, according to a report by News18. Devotees were gathered for darshan at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and Nagchandreshwar Temple's annual opening. Reportedly, around 13 devotees were injured in the incident.

Panic spread

Rumor of electric current in barricades triggers chaos

The stampede-like situation was triggered when a rumor about electric current in barricades near a distribution point spread.

As devotees tried to escape, the pressure of the crowd increased, breaking some barricades and causing many to fall and get injured.

Some devotees also fainted or fell ill during the rush.

The large crowd had gathered for darshan on the third Monday of Shravan, which coincided with Nag Panchami this year.

Medical assistance

Injured devotees rushed to Charak Hospital; Collector, SP on spot

The injured devotees were rushed to Charak Hospital for medical attention.

The Collector and Superintendent of Police arrived at the scene and took charge to bring the situation under control.

Similar chaos was reported near Bada Ganesh Temple, Neelkanth Square, and on the route from Kark Raj Parking to Harsiddhi entrance.

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Injured devotees were taken to nearby hospital

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Temple opening

Nagchandreshwar Temple opened for devotees on Nag Panchami

The Nagchandreshwar Temple, located on top of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, is only open to devotees once a year on Nag Panchami.

This year, the temple opened for 24 hours on Nag Panchami after special rituals and puja.

The rare opportunity to offer prayers at this shrine attracted a large number of devotees to Ujjain.

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