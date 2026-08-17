Ujjain: Several injured in stampede-like situation at Mahakaleshwar Temple
What's the story
A stampede-like situation broke out at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday, injuring several devotees. The chaos erupted near Harsiddhi Temple Square as a rumor of electric current in barricades spread among the crowd, according to a report by News18. Devotees were gathered for darshan at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and Nagchandreshwar Temple's annual opening. Reportedly, around 13 devotees were injured in the incident.
Panic spread
Rumor of electric current in barricades triggers chaos
The stampede-like situation was triggered when a rumor about electric current in barricades near a distribution point spread.
As devotees tried to escape, the pressure of the crowd increased, breaking some barricades and causing many to fall and get injured.
Some devotees also fainted or fell ill during the rush.
The large crowd had gathered for darshan on the third Monday of Shravan, which coincided with Nag Panchami this year.
Medical assistance
Injured devotees rushed to Charak Hospital; Collector, SP on spot
The injured devotees were rushed to Charak Hospital for medical attention.
The Collector and Superintendent of Police arrived at the scene and took charge to bring the situation under control.
Similar chaos was reported near Bada Ganesh Temple, Neelkanth Square, and on the route from Kark Raj Parking to Harsiddhi entrance.
Twitter Post
Injured devotees were taken to nearby hospital
Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: A stampede broke out on Monday amid a large crowd of devotees visiting the Shri Nagchandreshwar Temple inside the Mahakaleshwar Temple after a false rumour of electric current in barricades near Harsiddhi Temple Square triggered panic. Several devotees… pic.twitter.com/6gkwHBFIBm— IANS (@ians_india) August 17, 2026
Temple opening
Nagchandreshwar Temple opened for devotees on Nag Panchami
The Nagchandreshwar Temple, located on top of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, is only open to devotees once a year on Nag Panchami.
This year, the temple opened for 24 hours on Nag Panchami after special rituals and puja.
The rare opportunity to offer prayers at this shrine attracted a large number of devotees to Ujjain.