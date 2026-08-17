Ujjain: Several injured in stampede-like situation at Mahakaleshwar Temple

The stampede-like situation was triggered when a rumor about electric current in barricades near a distribution point spread.

As devotees tried to escape, the pressure of the crowd increased, breaking some barricades and causing many to fall and get injured.

Some devotees also fainted or fell ill during the rush.

The large crowd had gathered for darshan on the third Monday of Shravan, which coincided with Nag Panchami this year.