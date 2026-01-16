LOADING...
'Why is pilot hiding like rat'? Choas inside IndiGo flight 
The flight was delayed by 3 hours

By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 16, 2026
02:26 pm
Pandemonium erupted aboard an IndiGo flight headed from Mumbai to Thailand's Krabi on Thursday after the pilot refused to operate the aircraft beyond his scheduled duty time. According to data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the IndiGo flight, 6E 1085, which was scheduled to depart at 4:05am, was delayed by more than three hours. Per reports, the pilot had told the airline in advance but the flight had already been boarded before he could leave.

'Why is he hiding like a rat?'

In viral videos, passengers are seen standing up from their seats and shouting at a lone crew member. One woman is heard shouting, "Why the f*** is he hiding like a rat?" Another passenger kicks the front exit door of the plane in frustration. Some were seen kicking the L1 door (front exit door) while a few chanted slogans like, "IndiGo haye haye!"

IndiGo confirms unruly behavior, detains 2 passengers

IndiGo confirmed the delay was due to a "combination of reasons, including late arrival of incoming aircraft, air traffic congestion, and crew exceeding their duty time limitations." The airline also acknowledged that two passengers behaved inappropriately during this time and were declared unruly. These passengers were subsequently deboarded and handed over to security agencies, causing further delays.

Flight reaches Krabi after 3-hour delay

The flight, which was supposed to reach Krabi at 10:00am finally landed in the resort town around 1:00pm. IndiGo said it served meals and refreshments multiple times during the wait time to ease passenger discomfort. The airline apologized for the inconvenience caused and reiterated its commitment to providing a safe and respectful environment for all passengers.

