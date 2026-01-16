The flight was delayed by 3 hours

'Why is pilot hiding like rat'? Choas inside IndiGo flight

By Chanshimla Varah 02:26 pm Jan 16, 202602:26 pm

What's the story

Pandemonium erupted aboard an IndiGo flight headed from Mumbai to Thailand's Krabi on Thursday after the pilot refused to operate the aircraft beyond his scheduled duty time. According to data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the IndiGo flight, 6E 1085, which was scheduled to depart at 4:05am, was delayed by more than three hours. Per reports, the pilot had told the airline in advance but the flight had already been boarded before he could leave.